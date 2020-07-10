1130 36th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/385eaee0e0 ---- Available now Historic 1922 open floor plan bungalow has been fully renovated infrastructure, appliances, and finishes. 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and large sun room currently used for office (could be 4th bedroom) and functional mud room at house entry. All floors are beautiful hardwood and tiled bathrooms have been recently updated. Functional fireplace original to the home in the living room. Dual A/C upstairs/downstairs with brass floor vents Gas stove, dryer and water heater on city gas cuts utility costs! TONS of storage space throughout! Beautiful new, open kitchen with stunning granite counter tops, large pantry and new state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. 7\' open granite breakfast bar with built in sink opens to cozy den, which leads to a large deck outside on a quarter acre lot. Washer/dryer left for tenant convenience - not warranted Enjoy your morning coffee on the upstairs balcony that opens from the master bedroom to the back yard. Back door with pet door access that can be closed off leads to a huge back yard with palm trees and fruit trees. Sorry shed is not for tenant use The driveway fence has a double wide gate to allow access to the boat slab in the back yard! AC Filter program - $10/month extra Tenant pays all utilities Lawn care and pest control is included Over-sized private paved driveway out front with enough space to park 5 vehicles. Nestled between Woodlawn & Allendale, minutes from downtown Saint Petersburg and right off I-275. Walking distance to Rollin\' Oats local organic grocery, Fresh Market, and Trader Joe\'s. Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental Dogs under 50 lbs and cats OK (limit 2) with pet screening fee of $25 each, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive breeds $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises