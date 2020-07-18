All apartments in St. Petersburg
1120 83RD AVENUE N
1120 83RD AVENUE N

1120 83rd Avenue North · (727) 688-2064
Location

1120 83rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Winston Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

Newly updated 1/1 condo in St. Petersburg close to all major highways with a direct line to DT St Pete or Tampa. Plus, with tons of shopping, restaurants, and more minutes away you will not be far from anything. The unit has been newly painted throughout with tasteful touches added like crown molding and Spanish tile flooring (no carpets anywhere), newly installed vanity and toilets in the bathroom complement the rest of the unit. Outside you'll find a private balcony to relax with a view of green space or take a walk down to the pool which is a short walk away. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 83RD AVENUE N have any available units?
1120 83RD AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 83RD AVENUE N have?
Some of 1120 83RD AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 83RD AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1120 83RD AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 83RD AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1120 83RD AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1120 83RD AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1120 83RD AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1120 83RD AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 83RD AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 83RD AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 1120 83RD AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 1120 83RD AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1120 83RD AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 83RD AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 83RD AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
