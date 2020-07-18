1120 83RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Newly updated 1/1 condo in St. Petersburg close to all major highways with a direct line to DT St Pete or Tampa. Plus, with tons of shopping, restaurants, and more minutes away you will not be far from anything. The unit has been newly painted throughout with tasteful touches added like crown molding and Spanish tile flooring (no carpets anywhere), newly installed vanity and toilets in the bathroom complement the rest of the unit. Outside you'll find a private balcony to relax with a view of green space or take a walk down to the pool which is a short walk away. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.