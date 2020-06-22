All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE

1118 Monterey Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Monterey Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Desirable Snell Isle, single family home on the waterfront. One story home with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen area and dock in a fabulous location close to downtown St. Pete. Walk and bike downtown, boat and paddle board from your backyard. This home is located and sits on a large lot with a beautiful oak tree, circular driveway and fenced in yard. this home offers a spacious layout both indoors and outdoors. Features a split bedroom floor plan plus family, great room (dining and living) as well as a light filled Florida room. Ample storage and outdoor living spaces. Within a few minutes of downtown St. Pete and all it has to offer from restaurants, galleries and museums to sporting events and the theater. 25 minutes to the world-renowned beaches and Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
No, 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE does not offer parking.
Does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
