1118 MONTEREY BOULEVARD NE

in unit laundry dishwasher pool hot tub media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Desirable Snell Isle, single family home on the waterfront. One story home with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen area and dock in a fabulous location close to downtown St. Pete. Walk and bike downtown, boat and paddle board from your backyard. This home is located and sits on a large lot with a beautiful oak tree, circular driveway and fenced in yard. this home offers a spacious layout both indoors and outdoors. Features a split bedroom floor plan plus family, great room (dining and living) as well as a light filled Florida room. Ample storage and outdoor living spaces. Within a few minutes of downtown St. Pete and all it has to offer from restaurants, galleries and museums to sporting events and the theater. 25 minutes to the world-renowned beaches and Tampa International Airport.