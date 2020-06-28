1113 56th Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning accessible

Cute 2/1 House for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule a showing to see this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg. Tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, and off street parking! Located near I-275, downtown St. Petersburg, shopping, and the beaches.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3821637)