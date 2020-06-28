All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

1113 56th Ave N

1113 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1113 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 House for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule a showing to see this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in St. Petersburg. Tile flooring throughout, updated kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, and off street parking! Located near I-275, downtown St. Petersburg, shopping, and the beaches.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3821637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

