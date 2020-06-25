1110 Crescent Lake Drive North

Amenities
FURNISHED!!! SHORT TERM 7 MONTH LEASE STARTING 4/15 THROUGH NOV 30, 2019 NON-RENEWABLE Crescent Lake Bungalow situated minutes from downtown St. Petersburg. This 2 bed 1.5 bath house is available in mid April. Enjoy all of life's conveniences just blocks away. The newly renovated Large kitchen is open to dining and living areas. There is extra flex space off of the kitchen for home office or gym. Contact us today to schedule showings at PROPERTY TRACK 727-888-5255
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.