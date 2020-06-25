All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 22 2019 at 6:22 PM

1110 Crescent Lake Drive North

1110 Crescent Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Crescent Lake Dr, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FURNISHED!!! SHORT TERM 7 MONTH LEASE STARTING 4/15 THROUGH NOV 30, 2019 NON-RENEWABLE Crescent Lake Bungalow situated minutes from downtown St. Petersburg. This 2 bed 1.5 bath house is available in mid April. Enjoy all of life's conveniences just blocks away. The newly renovated Large kitchen is open to dining and living areas. There is extra flex space off of the kitchen for home office or gym. Contact us today to schedule showings at PROPERTY TRACK 727-888-5255

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North have any available units?
1110 Crescent Lake Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North have?
Some of 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Crescent Lake Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North offer parking?
No, 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North have a pool?
No, 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Crescent Lake Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
