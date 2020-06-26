All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1101 34th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1101 34th Ave N
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1101 34th Ave N

1101 34th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1101 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
2/1 Single Family Home in Magnolia Heights. - This charming two bedroom and one bathroom home is located in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in North St. Petersburg! This home features hardwood flooring and tile throughout! It has a charming brick fireplace, a fenced in backyard and a small shed for storage! This home is minutes from all the amenities 4th St N has to offer such as Red Mesa, Applebee's, Fresh Kitchen, Chick-fil-A, Publix, The fresh market, and Trader Joe's and so much more!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE4072059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 34th Ave N have any available units?
1101 34th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 34th Ave N have?
Some of 1101 34th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 34th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1101 34th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 34th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 34th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1101 34th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1101 34th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1101 34th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 34th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 34th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1101 34th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1101 34th Ave N have accessible units?
Yes, 1101 34th Ave N has accessible units.
Does 1101 34th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 34th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus