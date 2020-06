Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location. Clean and modernized with central heat/A/C, new kitchens, built-in microwave and granite. Tile floors and carpet. Old NE address and walking distance to much! Ceiling fan in bedroom. Units have either central air or central-split units. A few first-come parking spaces, otherwise street parking. Great fresh outdoor living space. Rent includes garbage/sewer/water. Washer and dryer on site.

Pictures are representative of the unit within the building but not be exact unit.