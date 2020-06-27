All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

1038 9th Ave S

1038 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1038 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Campbell Park neighborhood just 2 blocks west of Historic Roser Park. Completely remodeled 1924 bungalow with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Central heat and air. Upgraded electric. Washer / dryer hookups. Relaxing front screened porch. Large fenced yard. Over-sized block garage with workshop or art studio area. Alley access. Conveniently located just blocks to Campbell Park Recreation Center and Tropicana Field. Walk or bike through Roser Park to St Petersburg's vibrant downtown, beautiful waterfront parks, or the USFSP campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 9th Ave S have any available units?
1038 9th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 9th Ave S have?
Some of 1038 9th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 9th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1038 9th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 9th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1038 9th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1038 9th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1038 9th Ave S offers parking.
Does 1038 9th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 9th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 9th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1038 9th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1038 9th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1038 9th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 9th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 9th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
