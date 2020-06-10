1029 31st Terr NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront home with a spectacular view in NE St. Petersburg - Get on the water! Get rid of the "high and dry" boat storage costs?

This is a fantastic 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront home with a stationary composite-plank dock in prestigious Snell Isle Estates. Enjoy a spectacular waterfront view from the huge, covered, back porch or from the many large windows while inside!

It has two master suites, and an additional 3rd Bedroom that is currently set up with built ins for an office.

The wood floored living room is huge at 229 x 161, and the tiled family room is even bigger at 352 x 191.

The 236 x 115 kitchen features an eat-in breakfast area, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances including microwave oven hood, glass topped stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room inside.

It has a circular driveway and a 2-car garage providing plenty of parking.

Animals may be OK with approval.

It is available for occupancy immediately.

Please call Julie for more information, (727) 440-8108.



(RLNE5592443)