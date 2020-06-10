All apartments in St. Petersburg
1029 31st Terr NE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1029 31st Terr NE

1029 31st Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1029 31st Terrace Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront home with a spectacular view in NE St. Petersburg - Get on the water! Get rid of the "high and dry" boat storage costs?
This is a fantastic 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath waterfront home with a stationary composite-plank dock in prestigious Snell Isle Estates. Enjoy a spectacular waterfront view from the huge, covered, back porch or from the many large windows while inside!
It has two master suites, and an additional 3rd Bedroom that is currently set up with built ins for an office.
The wood floored living room is huge at 229 x 161, and the tiled family room is even bigger at 352 x 191.
The 236 x 115 kitchen features an eat-in breakfast area, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances including microwave oven hood, glass topped stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room inside.
It has a circular driveway and a 2-car garage providing plenty of parking.
Animals may be OK with approval.
It is available for occupancy immediately.
Please call Julie for more information, (727) 440-8108.

(RLNE5592443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 31st Terr NE have any available units?
1029 31st Terr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 31st Terr NE have?
Some of 1029 31st Terr NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 31st Terr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1029 31st Terr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 31st Terr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 31st Terr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1029 31st Terr NE offer parking?
Yes, 1029 31st Terr NE offers parking.
Does 1029 31st Terr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 31st Terr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 31st Terr NE have a pool?
No, 1029 31st Terr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1029 31st Terr NE have accessible units?
No, 1029 31st Terr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 31st Terr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 31st Terr NE has units with dishwashers.

