Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N

10263 Gandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10263 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
First floor 1BR/1BA with a lake view!! This beautiful condo features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a full size washer and dryer. The screened-in balcony overlooks the lake, perfect space for relaxing! Itopia has various resort-like amenities which include 3 lakes, a clubhouse, volleyball court, pool, picnic areas, workout facility, movie theater, dog park, tennis & more!! It is surrounded by Bayside activities, fabulous shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located close to the Howard Franklin Bridge and Gandy Bridge, Itopia provides a convenient location for any resident wanting easy access to Tampa, downtown St. Pete, Clearwater, and Pinellas Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N have any available units?
10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N have?
Some of 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N currently offering any rent specials?
10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N is pet friendly.
Does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N offer parking?
No, 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N does not offer parking.
Does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N have a pool?
Yes, 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N has a pool.
Does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N have accessible units?
No, 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N has units with dishwashers.
