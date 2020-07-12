10263 GANDY BOULEVARD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

First floor 1BR/1BA with a lake view!! This beautiful condo features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a full size washer and dryer. The screened-in balcony overlooks the lake, perfect space for relaxing! Itopia has various resort-like amenities which include 3 lakes, a clubhouse, volleyball court, pool, picnic areas, workout facility, movie theater, dog park, tennis & more!! It is surrounded by Bayside activities, fabulous shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located close to the Howard Franklin Bridge and Gandy Bridge, Itopia provides a convenient location for any resident wanting easy access to Tampa, downtown St. Pete, Clearwater, and Pinellas Park