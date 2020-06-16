10200 Gandy Blvd N #915

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool air conditioning trash valet

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court trash valet

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2nd Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable Vantage Point Gated Community! Youll enjoy swimming pool, tennis court,spacious clubhouse,hot tub, fitness center.

This is a partial lake view charming 1 master bedroom has a large living room (with a fireplace) , dining room , bathroom & cute updated kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit... Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.



$1,950 per month - furnished, unit is available from 06/10/2018 ,internet is provided by condominium association, valet trash pick up included. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.



Appliances & Features:

washer

dryer

refrigerator

stove

water heater

central AC



Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574