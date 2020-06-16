All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

10200 Gandy Blvd N #915

10200 Gandy Boulevard · (727) 492-5574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10200 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
trash valet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2nd Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable Vantage Point Gated Community! Youll enjoy swimming pool, tennis court,spacious clubhouse,hot tub, fitness center.
This is a partial lake view charming 1 master bedroom has a large living room (with a fireplace) , dining room , bathroom & cute updated kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit... Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.

$1,950 per month - furnished, unit is available from 06/10/2018 ,internet is provided by condominium association, valet trash pick up included. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.

Appliances & Features:
washer
dryer
refrigerator
stove
water heater
central AC

Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have any available units?
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have?
Some of 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 pet-friendly?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 offer parking?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have a pool?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 has a pool.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have accessible units?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane
St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity