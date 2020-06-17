10200 Gandy Blvd N #915

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2nd Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable Vantage Point Gated Community! Youll enjoy swimming pool, tennis court,spacious clubhouse,hot tub, fitness center.
This is a partial lake view charming 1 master bedroom has a large living room (with a fireplace) , dining room , bathroom & cute updated kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit... Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.
$1,950 per month - furnished, unit is available from 06/10/2018 ,internet is provided by condominium association, valet trash pick up included. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.
Appliances & Features:
washer
dryer
refrigerator
stove
water heater
central AC
Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574