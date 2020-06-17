All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:21 AM

10200 Gandy Blvd N #915

10200 Gandy Blvd N
Location

10200 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
trash valet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport. Dont miss this beautiful 2nd Floor 1-BD/1-BATH Condo in desirable Vantage Point Gated Community! Youll enjoy swimming pool, tennis court,spacious clubhouse,hot tub, fitness center.
This is a partial lake view charming 1 master bedroom has a large living room (with a fireplace) , dining room , bathroom & cute updated kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit... Condo is in excellent condition and very clean.

$1,950 per month - furnished, unit is available from 06/10/2018 ,internet is provided by condominium association, valet trash pick up included. Water is up to $20 and electricity up to $50 included.

Appliances & Features:
washer
dryer
refrigerator
stove
water heater
central AC

Any questions please call/text Alina 727-492-5574

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have any available units?
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have?
Some of 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 pet-friendly?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 offer parking?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have a pool?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 has a pool.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have accessible units?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N #915 does not have units with dishwashers.
