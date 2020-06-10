10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610

Amenities

Newly Upgraded lake view 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 125321



Location, Location, Location!! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in one of Florida's most sought after cities by the sea! This gorgeous 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo is located just West of Gandy Bridge close to beaches, restaurants, shops, entertainment, airport and downtown Tampa or downtown St. Petersburg. This first story lake-view unfurnished unit has a huge balcony, updated kitchen, full size washer/dryer, nice living room with a charming dining area & 2 master bedrooms. Vantage Point is a GATED community complete with parking, tennis court, spa, pool and gym.

RENT $1,350 PER MONTH UNFURNISHED

