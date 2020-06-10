All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610

10200 Us Route 92 · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Us Route 92, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Upgraded lake view 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 125321

Location, Location, Location!! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in one of Florida's most sought after cities by the sea! This gorgeous 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo is located just West of Gandy Bridge close to beaches, restaurants, shops, entertainment, airport and downtown Tampa or downtown St. Petersburg. This first story lake-view unfurnished unit has a huge balcony, updated kitchen, full size washer/dryer, nice living room with a charming dining area & 2 master bedrooms. Vantage Point is a GATED community complete with parking, tennis court, spa, pool and gym.
RENT $1,350 PER MONTH UNFURNISHED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125321
Property Id 125321

(RLNE4922451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 have any available units?
10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 have?
Some of 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 offer parking?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 offers parking.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 have a pool?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 has a pool.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 have accessible units?
No, 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10200 Gandy Blvd N # 610 has units with dishwashers.
