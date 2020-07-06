All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1018 7TH AVENUE S
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

1018 7TH AVENUE S

1018 7th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1018 7th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
FURNISHED 2018-BUILT, MEDITERRANEAN HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 4 BATHROOMS JUST 7 BLOCKS FROM CENTRAL AVENUE AND THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST. PETE | Step into one of the hottest neighborhoods with easy access to I-275, downtown St. Pete, the beaches, TIA, and Tampa. Enjoy unparalleled views of St. Pete's downtown skyline from the second floor windows inside this home constructed in 2018. The floor-plan is incredibly unique with the ability to convert the home into 2 units with one unit upstairs as an "in-law" suite with 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, a large loft/family room and a large wet bar area, including its own HVAC system. The downstairs area has an additional 2 bedrooms , both with en-suite bathrooms, a great room with a large kitchen with a massive island perfect for entertaining and a porch party overlooking the night sky of beautiful St. Pete. So much versatility, modern conveniences, amazing proximity to all the restaurants, museums, breweries, and shopping along the Central corridor. (literally 7 blocks away from your doorstep!) Fully fenced for maximum privacy and a long driveway for expanded off-street parking for you and your guests. This home is perfectly positioned at one of the highest elevations in Pinellas county at 35 feet above sea level which require no flood insurance. Additionally, built with attention to strength against Florida's weather with concrete block construction on both floors, all hurricane-rated windows (rated for CAT 5 via Miami-Dade standards) and pre-wired for CAT6 (home automation). Grab your opportunity to rent this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 7TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1018 7TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 7TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 1018 7TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 7TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1018 7TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 7TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 7TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 1018 7TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 1018 7TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 1018 7TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 7TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 7TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1018 7TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1018 7TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1018 7TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 7TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 7TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

