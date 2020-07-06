1018 7TH AVENUE S

Amenities

FURNISHED 2018-BUILT, MEDITERRANEAN HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 4 BATHROOMS JUST 7 BLOCKS FROM CENTRAL AVENUE AND THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST. PETE | Step into one of the hottest neighborhoods with easy access to I-275, downtown St. Pete, the beaches, TIA, and Tampa. Enjoy unparalleled views of St. Pete's downtown skyline from the second floor windows inside this home constructed in 2018. The floor-plan is incredibly unique with the ability to convert the home into 2 units with one unit upstairs as an "in-law" suite with 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, a large loft/family room and a large wet bar area, including its own HVAC system. The downstairs area has an additional 2 bedrooms , both with en-suite bathrooms, a great room with a large kitchen with a massive island perfect for entertaining and a porch party overlooking the night sky of beautiful St. Pete. So much versatility, modern conveniences, amazing proximity to all the restaurants, museums, breweries, and shopping along the Central corridor. (literally 7 blocks away from your doorstep!) Fully fenced for maximum privacy and a long driveway for expanded off-street parking for you and your guests. This home is perfectly positioned at one of the highest elevations in Pinellas county at 35 feet above sea level which require no flood insurance. Additionally, built with attention to strength against Florida's weather with concrete block construction on both floors, all hurricane-rated windows (rated for CAT 5 via Miami-Dade standards) and pre-wired for CAT6 (home automation). Grab your opportunity to rent this home.