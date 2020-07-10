All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:12 AM

1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435

1010 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Living on the Edge of Downtown St. Pete! - Popular downtown Edge District just 3 blocks to new high end urban grocery being at 8th & Central. Walk to shops/galleries/new micro-breweries/restaurants, Rays Games and more. Unit features a private/secure balcony facing north with panoramic view of downtown from 3rd Floor. Unit is lofty and bright with vaulted ceilings, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with washer/dryer. Also two large custom walk-in closets, large master bath. Separate alcove and balcony, Includes onsite gym, community room with full kitchen next to pool, grills There are elevators and secure gated access for both vehicles and residents/guests. Unit includes 2 deeded parking spaces in secure parking garage. Stainless steel appliances wood flooring l, carpeted bedrooms and granite countertops including bar/counter area, split bedroom plan. Excellent location in booming Edge District surrounded by downtown's Beach Drive, WADA, Grand Central and more! Call text or email Shirley for more information or to schedule a visit! (727) 894-7446 shirley@shirleyrigo,com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2627463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 have any available units?
1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 have?
Some of 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 pet-friendly?
No, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 offer parking?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 offers parking.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 have a pool?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 has a pool.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 have accessible units?
No, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435 does not have units with dishwashers.

