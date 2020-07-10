1010 CENTRAL AVENUE 435

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Living on the Edge of Downtown St. Pete! - Popular downtown Edge District just 3 blocks to new high end urban grocery being at 8th & Central. Walk to shops/galleries/new micro-breweries/restaurants, Rays Games and more. Unit features a private/secure balcony facing north with panoramic view of downtown from 3rd Floor. Unit is lofty and bright with vaulted ceilings, 2 bedroom, 2 bath with washer/dryer. Also two large custom walk-in closets, large master bath. Separate alcove and balcony, Includes onsite gym, community room with full kitchen next to pool, grills There are elevators and secure gated access for both vehicles and residents/guests. Unit includes 2 deeded parking spaces in secure parking garage. Stainless steel appliances wood flooring l, carpeted bedrooms and granite countertops including bar/counter area, split bedroom plan. Excellent location in booming Edge District surrounded by downtown's Beach Drive, WADA, Grand Central and more! Call text or email Shirley for more information or to schedule a visit! (727) 894-7446 shirley@shirleyrigo,com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2627463)