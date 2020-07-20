All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1010 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM

1010 CENTRAL AVENUE

1010 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1010 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This condo is a premiere open floorplan 3rd floor condo at 1010 Central Avenue! This gorgeous condo is updated with newer interior glass doors, newer plantation shutters, newer light fixtures and newer carpet in the master bedroom. It also offers shining granite counters, beautifully polished Brazilian Cherry floors, a great balcony looking out over the pool and a handy location just steps away from the garage. Comes with an assigned parking spot on the top level of the garage. It is strategically located just around the corner from the elevator and in the center with the pool view. All of the excitement of downtown St Pete is just steps away. This is a gated complex and pet friendly! There is a Community Room for your use just off of the pool and patio area, a spacious fitness room with plenty of equipment, and a special storage room to keep your bike. There are great restaurants, stores and events just outside your door. There is even a new Publix grocery store just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
1010 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1010 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 CENTRAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus