Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This condo is a premiere open floorplan 3rd floor condo at 1010 Central Avenue! This gorgeous condo is updated with newer interior glass doors, newer plantation shutters, newer light fixtures and newer carpet in the master bedroom. It also offers shining granite counters, beautifully polished Brazilian Cherry floors, a great balcony looking out over the pool and a handy location just steps away from the garage. Comes with an assigned parking spot on the top level of the garage. It is strategically located just around the corner from the elevator and in the center with the pool view. All of the excitement of downtown St Pete is just steps away. This is a gated complex and pet friendly! There is a Community Room for your use just off of the pool and patio area, a spacious fitness room with plenty of equipment, and a special storage room to keep your bike. There are great restaurants, stores and events just outside your door. There is even a new Publix grocery store just a few blocks away.