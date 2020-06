Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Located in a 4 unit complex. Carports are behind building. Tiled throughout. Central Heat/AC. Washer and dryer located in utility room on premises for tenant use. Newly remodeled kitchen and bath with all wood cabinets. Located on Pinellas Trail. Close to Pinellas beaches, shopping, Tyrone Mall and easy drive to downtown St. Pete or Tampa via interstate. Prior rental reference required. $50 application fee per person.