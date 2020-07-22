All apartments in St. Petersburg
101 85th Ave N
101 85th Ave N

101 85th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

101 85th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Riviera Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
101 85th Ave N Available 01/15/20 Spectacular 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath home in northern St. Petersburg - This home is just.. well... WOW!
This completely updated home was originally designed as a 3-bedroom home, but has very tastefully been transformed into a "dual master suite" home. Both of the 2 bedrooms now have their own direct access, "en suite" bathrooms, which have been beautifully redone and updated.
The previous 3rd bedroom has become a fabulous almost 12' x 14' master bedroom closet! Both the master closet and master bathroom feature "barn door" style doors to enhance the usable floor space.
Upon entering the front of the home you will find a 18' x 19' fireplace equipped living room before you enter into the wide open 13' x 13' kitchen, 11' x 7' dining area, and almost 14' x 18' family room. "Plantation style" shutters abound around this home.
There is a new paver topped, covered patio inside your private fenced back yard.
The spacious 2-Car garage is 21' x 28'. There is easy access to the Riviera Bay boat/kayak launch for access to Tampa Bay.
Pets are acceptable with approval. It will be available for occupancy January 15, 2020.
Please call Julie for more information and to schedule a showing: (727) 440-8108

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

