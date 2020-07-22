Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

101 85th Ave N Available 01/15/20 Spectacular 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath home in northern St. Petersburg - This home is just.. well... WOW!

This completely updated home was originally designed as a 3-bedroom home, but has very tastefully been transformed into a "dual master suite" home. Both of the 2 bedrooms now have their own direct access, "en suite" bathrooms, which have been beautifully redone and updated.

The previous 3rd bedroom has become a fabulous almost 12' x 14' master bedroom closet! Both the master closet and master bathroom feature "barn door" style doors to enhance the usable floor space.

Upon entering the front of the home you will find a 18' x 19' fireplace equipped living room before you enter into the wide open 13' x 13' kitchen, 11' x 7' dining area, and almost 14' x 18' family room. "Plantation style" shutters abound around this home.

There is a new paver topped, covered patio inside your private fenced back yard.

The spacious 2-Car garage is 21' x 28'. There is easy access to the Riviera Bay boat/kayak launch for access to Tampa Bay.

Pets are acceptable with approval. It will be available for occupancy January 15, 2020.

Please call Julie for more information and to schedule a showing: (727) 440-8108



(RLNE5414044)