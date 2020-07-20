101 21ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Old Northeast neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 1920's historic, charming home with large living room/dining room with volume ceilings, large kitchen with new appliances. 3 bedroom and a large study. Solid wood and tile floors. Washer/dryer in laundry room. A hidden paradise, that is still close to downtown St Pete and 4th Street shopping. Brick streets, mature landscaping and fenced yard with mango trees. Large corner lot. Off street parking in the back. This feels in every way like a detached single-family home, however the roofline is attached to 3 apartments which are on the next lot and have their own separate yard and separate parking.

Note: Some pictures are from last year. The interior of the home has been freshly painted white, so it is fresh, clean and ready to move in.