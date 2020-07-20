All apartments in St. Petersburg
101 21ST AVENUE N
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

101 21ST AVENUE N

101 21st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

101 21st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Old Northeast neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 1920's historic, charming home with large living room/dining room with volume ceilings, large kitchen with new appliances. 3 bedroom and a large study. Solid wood and tile floors. Washer/dryer in laundry room. A hidden paradise, that is still close to downtown St Pete and 4th Street shopping. Brick streets, mature landscaping and fenced yard with mango trees. Large corner lot. Off street parking in the back. This feels in every way like a detached single-family home, however the roofline is attached to 3 apartments which are on the next lot and have their own separate yard and separate parking.
Note: Some pictures are from last year. The interior of the home has been freshly painted white, so it is fresh, clean and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 21ST AVENUE N have any available units?
101 21ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 21ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 101 21ST AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 21ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
101 21ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 21ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 101 21ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 101 21ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 101 21ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 101 21ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 21ST AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 21ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 101 21ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 101 21ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 101 21ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 101 21ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 21ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
