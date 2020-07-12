1003 17TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfectly Nestled in North St. Pete is where you will find this Big Beautiful Home! Boasting 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, an Oversized 2 Car Garage with a Huge Screened Lanai and almost 2,000SF of Living Space, there is Room to Roam. Full of Bonus Spaces & designed to take advantage of Indoor/Outdoor Living you will find there is Plenty of Privacy! This Home is Overflowing with Charm & Character featuring a Bright & Sunny Kitchen with separate Dining Space, Formal Living Room and Huge Family Room; both with access to the Screened Lanai. You will love the Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Four Spacious Bedrooms and Huge Closets plus Two Full Baths. Create your Private Oasis Outside on the Screened Lanai and Open Patio and enjoy the Huge Fenced Backyard with Alley Access and two separate Gated Areas. The Extra Large Two Car Garage includes I-Beams with a Roller if you need to lift heavy equipment or have Workshop Space. Laundry with Washer & Dryer Included. Additional Parking Pad outside Garage plus Driveway in front offers abundant Parking. Updates in last 2 Years include New Energy Efficient Windows and New A/C. Enjoy living Minutes from Downtown St. Pete and the Beaches! Blocks away from Crescent Lake, Parks, Shopping, Dining, St. Anthony Hospital & EZ Commute to Tampa. Pets OK – Available August 1st – Unfurnished - 12 Month Lease. Don’t Miss this MOVE-IN READY Home! Call to Schedule your Private Tour Today!