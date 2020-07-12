All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1003 17TH STREET N

1003 17th Street North · (727) 490-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1994 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfectly Nestled in North St. Pete is where you will find this Big Beautiful Home! Boasting 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, an Oversized 2 Car Garage with a Huge Screened Lanai and almost 2,000SF of Living Space, there is Room to Roam. Full of Bonus Spaces & designed to take advantage of Indoor/Outdoor Living you will find there is Plenty of Privacy! This Home is Overflowing with Charm & Character featuring a Bright & Sunny Kitchen with separate Dining Space, Formal Living Room and Huge Family Room; both with access to the Screened Lanai. You will love the Split Bedroom Floor Plan with Four Spacious Bedrooms and Huge Closets plus Two Full Baths. Create your Private Oasis Outside on the Screened Lanai and Open Patio and enjoy the Huge Fenced Backyard with Alley Access and two separate Gated Areas. The Extra Large Two Car Garage includes I-Beams with a Roller if you need to lift heavy equipment or have Workshop Space. Laundry with Washer & Dryer Included. Additional Parking Pad outside Garage plus Driveway in front offers abundant Parking. Updates in last 2 Years include New Energy Efficient Windows and New A/C. Enjoy living Minutes from Downtown St. Pete and the Beaches! Blocks away from Crescent Lake, Parks, Shopping, Dining, St. Anthony Hospital & EZ Commute to Tampa. Pets OK – Available August 1st – Unfurnished - 12 Month Lease. Don’t Miss this MOVE-IN READY Home! Call to Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 17TH STREET N have any available units?
1003 17TH STREET N has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 17TH STREET N have?
Some of 1003 17TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 17TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1003 17TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 17TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 17TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1003 17TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1003 17TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1003 17TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 17TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 17TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1003 17TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1003 17TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1003 17TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 17TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 17TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
