St. Petersburg, FL
1000 CENTRAL AVENUE
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

1000 CENTRAL AVENUE

1000 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unique in town live/work loft with exposed brick walls. A true loft experience. Unbelievably convenient and spacious. Walk to everything and enjoy one of St. Petersburg's most eclectic and stylish abodes. Only two parking spaces allotted to this unit but steps from on-street parking for guests and clients. Must be seen to appreciate. There is a $350 monthly utility fee in addition to the rental fee. Unfurnished. Please view video and stills. The ultimate in town residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
1000 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 CENTRAL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
