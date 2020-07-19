1000 CENTRAL AVENUE

Unique in town live/work loft with exposed brick walls. A true loft experience. Unbelievably convenient and spacious. Walk to everything and enjoy one of St. Petersburg's most eclectic and stylish abodes. Only two parking spaces allotted to this unit but steps from on-street parking for guests and clients. Must be seen to appreciate. There is a $350 monthly utility fee in addition to the rental fee. Unfurnished. Please view video and stills. The ultimate in town residence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
