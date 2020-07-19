1000 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Unique in town live/work loft with exposed brick walls. A true loft experience. Unbelievably convenient and spacious. Walk to everything and enjoy one of St. Petersburg's most eclectic and stylish abodes. Only two parking spaces allotted to this unit but steps from on-street parking for guests and clients. Must be seen to appreciate. There is a $350 monthly utility fee in addition to the rental fee. Unfurnished. Please view video and stills. The ultimate in town residence.