St. Petersburg, FL
1000 74TH STREET N
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

1000 74TH STREET N

1000 74th Street North
Location

1000 74th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, that has been nicely updated is available now! Drive up to your semi-circle driveway with a Magnolia tree providing shade and beauty. This large corner lot is nicely landscaped and is located in a wonderful neighborhood in the Jungle/Azelia area. As you enter the home you will notice the vaulted ceilings with classic beams in the living room, kitchen, and bonus Florida room. The open kitchen features new granite counter tops, new cabinets, new garbage disposal, and a nice dinning space. This split floor plan also features new flooring throughout, 2016 roof, maintained cold AC, and a fenced in back yard with wood deck. A fantastic property is located in a non-flood zone, centrally located near great dinning and shopping, along with easy access to the beaches and downtown. Come see and make this your new home sweet home! Available now. Tenant will pay utilities and lawn care. Agent reelated to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 74TH STREET N have any available units?
1000 74TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 74TH STREET N have?
Some of 1000 74TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 74TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1000 74TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 74TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1000 74TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1000 74TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1000 74TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 1000 74TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 74TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 74TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1000 74TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1000 74TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1000 74TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 74TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 74TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

