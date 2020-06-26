1000 74TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, that has been nicely updated is available now! Drive up to your semi-circle driveway with a Magnolia tree providing shade and beauty. This large corner lot is nicely landscaped and is located in a wonderful neighborhood in the Jungle/Azelia area. As you enter the home you will notice the vaulted ceilings with classic beams in the living room, kitchen, and bonus Florida room. The open kitchen features new granite counter tops, new cabinets, new garbage disposal, and a nice dinning space. This split floor plan also features new flooring throughout, 2016 roof, maintained cold AC, and a fenced in back yard with wood deck. A fantastic property is located in a non-flood zone, centrally located near great dinning and shopping, along with easy access to the beaches and downtown. Come see and make this your new home sweet home! Available now. Tenant will pay utilities and lawn care. Agent reelated to owner.