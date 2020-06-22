100 BEACH DRIVE NE

Amenities

LIVE on Beach Drive just steps from all the vibrant activity! This Florencia condo can be rented PARTIALLY FURNISED OR UNFURNISHED. Enjoy the fabulous view of the new pier while living in a two bedroom, two and one a half bathroom plus den with additional unobstructed views of Tampa Bay and beautiful South Straub Park. The owners have installed TWO brand new HVAC units! The expansive living and dining area have floor to ceiling windows that provide amazing views of the city as well. There are two covered balconies from which to watch the vibrant street life. The kitchen is bright and cheery with a gorgeous creamy slab of granite on the island countertop. There is also a comfortable den for a quiet space to read. The master suite is HUGE with a large master bathroom and closet. This rental unit comes with TWO side by side parking spaces on the second floor, the storage closets just outside the unit and automatic storm shutters. Along with the Beach drive address comes the 24 hour full service concierge.

The common area amenities include: New contemporary-style Club Room, Billiards room and Library, Fully equipped gym with fitness and yoga room, locker rooms with steam room and saunas. Heated outdoor pool with extra-large terraces where residents can enjoy social gatherings while watching the fireworks, weekend art shows in the park or the famous Grand Prix annual spring event!