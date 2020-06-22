All apartments in St. Petersburg
100 BEACH DRIVE NE
100 BEACH DRIVE NE

100 Beach Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

LIVE on Beach Drive just steps from all the vibrant activity! This Florencia condo can be rented PARTIALLY FURNISED OR UNFURNISHED. Enjoy the fabulous view of the new pier while living in a two bedroom, two and one a half bathroom plus den with additional unobstructed views of Tampa Bay and beautiful South Straub Park. The owners have installed TWO brand new HVAC units! The expansive living and dining area have floor to ceiling windows that provide amazing views of the city as well. There are two covered balconies from which to watch the vibrant street life. The kitchen is bright and cheery with a gorgeous creamy slab of granite on the island countertop. There is also a comfortable den for a quiet space to read. The master suite is HUGE with a large master bathroom and closet. This rental unit comes with TWO side by side parking spaces on the second floor, the storage closets just outside the unit and automatic storm shutters. Along with the Beach drive address comes the 24 hour full service concierge.
The common area amenities include: New contemporary-style Club Room, Billiards room and Library, Fully equipped gym with fitness and yoga room, locker rooms with steam room and saunas. Heated outdoor pool with extra-large terraces where residents can enjoy social gatherings while watching the fireworks, weekend art shows in the park or the famous Grand Prix annual spring event!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE have any available units?
100 BEACH DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE have?
Some of 100 BEACH DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 BEACH DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
100 BEACH DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 BEACH DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 100 BEACH DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 100 BEACH DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 BEACH DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 100 BEACH DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 100 BEACH DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 BEACH DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 BEACH DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
