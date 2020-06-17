100 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Spacious and rare 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of downtown St Petersburg with 2 gated parking spaces under building. The large open living space opens onto a large covered balcony with city lights view. This is a corner unit with no shared walls with other units. The gated complex has a heated pool, spa, club room and fitness center. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and basic cable. First and security to move in. No pets. Qualified tenants may apply on line at Property Frameworks with $50 application fee per person age 18+. The HOA has an approval process ($100 per unit) plus a move in fee of $300. No move in/move out allowed on weekends. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.