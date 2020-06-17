All apartments in St. Petersburg
100 4TH AVENUE S

100 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

100 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious and rare 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of downtown St Petersburg with 2 gated parking spaces under building. The large open living space opens onto a large covered balcony with city lights view. This is a corner unit with no shared walls with other units. The gated complex has a heated pool, spa, club room and fitness center. Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and basic cable. First and security to move in. No pets. Qualified tenants may apply on line at Property Frameworks with $50 application fee per person age 18+. The HOA has an approval process ($100 per unit) plus a move in fee of $300. No move in/move out allowed on weekends. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

