100 17TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You’re going to love this beautifully maintained home on a spacious corner lot in the heart of Old Northeast! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,843sqft spread out into desirable layout, as well a 2 car garage with washer and dryer. You can enjoy views of Old Northeast the moment you walk through the front door, from your bright and airy Florida room. French doors open to the home’s formal dining area and living room, which features a wood burning fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. You’ll be impressed by the ample storage throughout the home, with both bedrooms featuring a walk-in closet. This rental home is ideal for entertaining or just taking advantage of this it’s perfect location, steps from downtown St Pete and a short distance to I-275 and the beaches.