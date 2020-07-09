All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 100 17TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
100 17TH AVENUE N
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

100 17TH AVENUE N

100 17th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

100 17th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’re going to love this beautifully maintained home on a spacious corner lot in the heart of Old Northeast! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features 1,843sqft spread out into desirable layout, as well a 2 car garage with washer and dryer. You can enjoy views of Old Northeast the moment you walk through the front door, from your bright and airy Florida room. French doors open to the home’s formal dining area and living room, which features a wood burning fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. You’ll be impressed by the ample storage throughout the home, with both bedrooms featuring a walk-in closet. This rental home is ideal for entertaining or just taking advantage of this it’s perfect location, steps from downtown St Pete and a short distance to I-275 and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 17TH AVENUE N have any available units?
100 17TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 17TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 100 17TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 17TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
100 17TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 17TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 100 17TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 100 17TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 100 17TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 100 17TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 17TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 17TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 100 17TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 100 17TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 100 17TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 100 17TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 17TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus