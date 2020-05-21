All apartments in St. Cloud
601 WOOD DUCK COURT
601 WOOD DUCK COURT

601 Wood Duck Court · No Longer Available
Location

601 Wood Duck Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love in this stunning home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a spacious island to prepare meals. You will also have an enormous family room, perfect for your favorite furniture and a very spacious loft on the second floor great for entertainment. Come take a look at your new home. All it needs is you.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT have any available units?
601 WOOD DUCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT have?
Some of 601 WOOD DUCK COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 WOOD DUCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
601 WOOD DUCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 WOOD DUCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 601 WOOD DUCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 601 WOOD DUCK COURT offers parking.
Does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 WOOD DUCK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT have a pool?
No, 601 WOOD DUCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 601 WOOD DUCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 601 WOOD DUCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 WOOD DUCK COURT has units with dishwashers.

