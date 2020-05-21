601 WOOD DUCK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love in this stunning home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a spacious island to prepare meals. You will also have an enormous family room, perfect for your favorite furniture and a very spacious loft on the second floor great for entertainment. Come take a look at your new home. All it needs is you.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.