4720 Kilt Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Cute 2/2 Condo on 1st floor in Heather Hall of Saint Cloud with Pool View - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor (downstairs) condo in the Heather Hall community of Saint Cloud.



This property features luxury vinyl wood plank flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas (kitchen and baths). The floor plan includes a Living dining combo, Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave and Breakfast bar. The Master bedroom includes an attached Bath and there is another bedroom and a hall bathroom.



This unit includes Washer/Dryer hookups with new washer and dryer included and a screened back patio with storage closet.

To the back is the community Pool to back and community tennis courts.



The property includes one Reserved parking spot with additional parking for guests on site. A small pet considered on a case by basis.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com



