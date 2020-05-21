All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4720 Kilt Court

4720 Kilt Court · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Kilt Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769
Pine Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Cute 2/2 Condo on 1st floor in Heather Hall of Saint Cloud with Pool View - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor (downstairs) condo in the Heather Hall community of Saint Cloud.

This property features luxury vinyl wood plank flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas (kitchen and baths). The floor plan includes a Living dining combo, Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, fridge, microwave and Breakfast bar. The Master bedroom includes an attached Bath and there is another bedroom and a hall bathroom.

This unit includes Washer/Dryer hookups with new washer and dryer included and a screened back patio with storage closet.
To the back is the community Pool to back and community tennis courts.

The property includes one Reserved parking spot with additional parking for guests on site. A small pet considered on a case by basis.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5307663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Kilt Court have any available units?
4720 Kilt Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Kilt Court have?
Some of 4720 Kilt Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Kilt Court currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Kilt Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Kilt Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Kilt Court is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Kilt Court offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Kilt Court offers parking.
Does 4720 Kilt Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Kilt Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Kilt Court have a pool?
Yes, 4720 Kilt Court has a pool.
Does 4720 Kilt Court have accessible units?
No, 4720 Kilt Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Kilt Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Kilt Court has units with dishwashers.

