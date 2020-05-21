All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 4417 Cocopah Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
4417 Cocopah Loop
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

4417 Cocopah Loop

4417 Cocopah Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4417 Cocopah Loop, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home w/ Huge Fenced Yard in St. Cloud - This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath pool home is located on an oversized fenced corner lot in the Indian Lakes subdivision in St. Cloud. Enjoy the beautiful Florida weather in the screened in pool area or huge fenced backyard. You will be impressed with the lavish mature landscaping as you enter the home which has all tile and laminate floors. Formal living and dining room area, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens up to the family room are just a few of the many features this home offers. The master suite is located on one side of the home and has a sliding glass door that overlooks the pool area, a beautiful master bath to include 2 vanities and a separate walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. You will enjoy the 2 car garage with finished floor covering, 2nd refrigerator for extra space, and a water softener for the home. Pool care, lawn care, and the first $50 of the water bill included. Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona and the Airport. Small dog allowed (under 25 lbs) with non-refundable pet fee and pet application; breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5683499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Cocopah Loop have any available units?
4417 Cocopah Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Cocopah Loop have?
Some of 4417 Cocopah Loop's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Cocopah Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Cocopah Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Cocopah Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Cocopah Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Cocopah Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Cocopah Loop offers parking.
Does 4417 Cocopah Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Cocopah Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Cocopah Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4417 Cocopah Loop has a pool.
Does 4417 Cocopah Loop have accessible units?
No, 4417 Cocopah Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Cocopah Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Cocopah Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus