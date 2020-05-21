4417 Cocopah Loop

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4/3 Pool Home w/ Huge Fenced Yard in St. Cloud - This beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath pool home is located on an oversized fenced corner lot in the Indian Lakes subdivision in St. Cloud. Enjoy the beautiful Florida weather in the screened in pool area or huge fenced backyard. You will be impressed with the lavish mature landscaping as you enter the home which has all tile and laminate floors. Formal living and dining room area, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens up to the family room are just a few of the many features this home offers. The master suite is located on one side of the home and has a sliding glass door that overlooks the pool area, a beautiful master bath to include 2 vanities and a separate walk-in shower and jacuzzi tub. You will enjoy the 2 car garage with finished floor covering, 2nd refrigerator for extra space, and a water softener for the home. Pool care, lawn care, and the first $50 of the water bill included. Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona and the Airport. Small dog allowed (under 25 lbs) with non-refundable pet fee and pet application; breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5683499)