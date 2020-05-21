3042 Drema Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud - Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. NO HOA! Open floor plan and two car garage. Kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas and wet areas. Large backyard. Conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining and the St. Cloud Golf Course. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. View the 360 Virtual Tour at https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/7XS46/collection/7l6wv Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



