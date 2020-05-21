All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3042 Drema Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3042 Drema Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3042 Drema Drive

3042 Drema Drive · (321) 222-9262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3042 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3042 Drema Drive · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud - Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. NO HOA! Open floor plan and two car garage. Kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas and wet areas. Large backyard. Conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining and the St. Cloud Golf Course. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed, age and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. View the 360 Virtual Tour at https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/7XS46/collection/7l6wv Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3394534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 Drema Drive have any available units?
3042 Drema Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 Drema Drive have?
Some of 3042 Drema Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 Drema Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Drema Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Drema Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Drema Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Drema Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3042 Drema Drive does offer parking.
Does 3042 Drema Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3042 Drema Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Drema Drive have a pool?
No, 3042 Drema Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Drema Drive have accessible units?
No, 3042 Drema Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Drema Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 Drema Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3042 Drema Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity