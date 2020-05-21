All apartments in St. Cloud
2821 8TH STREET
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:53 PM

2821 8TH STREET

2821 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2821 8th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex only 8 blocks from the St.Cloud Lakefront. Near area schools, shopping, bus lines, medical care etc. This duplex features a 1 car garage and shared open parking. The inside has a large living room and beautifully updated kitchen with separate dining room. The master bedroom has its own private bath while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Tile throughout the home. There is a decent size side yard. Lawn care included in rent. Renters Insurance is required of all tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

