2821 8TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex only 8 blocks from the St.Cloud Lakefront. Near area schools, shopping, bus lines, medical care etc. This duplex features a 1 car garage and shared open parking. The inside has a large living room and beautifully updated kitchen with separate dining room. The master bedroom has its own private bath while the 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Tile throughout the home. There is a decent size side yard. Lawn care included in rent. Renters Insurance is required of all tenants.