2801 King Oak Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

3/2 Townhouse in St. Cloud ... Available Now! - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story townhouse. Features Living/Dining room. Rear screened porch. Kitchen with eat in nook. Tile and laminate flooring. Washer and dryer for tenant convenience. Following landlord approval, tenants must also apply and be approved by community HOA at $50.00 per person.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Kayla Dixon 845-394-7484

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3335468)