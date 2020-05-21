2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Almost new! 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome in the gated community of Oak Ridge. Master bedroom conveniently located on the 1st floor and it boasts a walk-in closet plus a full bathroom with dual sinks and shower. All other bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor for extra privacy. In addition enjoy a spacious kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Located close to shopping centers and minutes to FL turnpike, schedule your showing appointment today!