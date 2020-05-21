All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE

2481 Seven Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2481 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Almost new! 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath townhome in the gated community of Oak Ridge. Master bedroom conveniently located on the 1st floor and it boasts a walk-in closet plus a full bathroom with dual sinks and shower. All other bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor for extra privacy. In addition enjoy a spacious kitchen with 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Located close to shopping centers and minutes to FL turnpike, schedule your showing appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2481 SEVEN OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus