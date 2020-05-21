All apartments in St. Cloud
2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT

2203 Summer Raye Court · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Summer Raye Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features rich vinyl plank floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows, and more! The large kitchen has modern cabintry, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The master suite offers plenty of space to relax. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT have any available units?
2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT have?
Some of 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT offers parking.
Does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT have a pool?
No, 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 SUMMER RAYE COURT has units with dishwashers.
