1828 SHUMARD AVENUE

BRAND NEW HOME & MOVE-IN READY!! This beautiful home is located in a brand new community in St Cloud and is ready if you're wanting an upgraded lifestyle. It spacious bedrooms sport a split plan with each bedroom has a walk-in closet & a gorgeous sizeable Master Bedroom. The home has a Open Floor Plan and boast Stainless Steel Appliances and also comes with a Washer & Dryer. You can also relax in the Beautiful Community pool and enjoy the view.... TAKE A LOOK & come on home!.... You'll be glad you did!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
