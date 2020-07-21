1828 SHUMARD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW HOME & MOVE-IN READY!! This beautiful home is located in a brand new community in St Cloud and is ready if you're wanting an upgraded lifestyle. It spacious bedrooms sport a split plan with each bedroom has a walk-in closet & a gorgeous sizeable Master Bedroom. The home has a Open Floor Plan and boast Stainless Steel Appliances and also comes with a Washer & Dryer. You can also relax in the Beautiful Community pool and enjoy the view.... TAKE A LOOK & come on home!.... You'll be glad you did!