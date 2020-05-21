All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE

1802 Montague Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Montague Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 3 BR 2 BA home featuring a split floor plan with 2-car garage on a corner lot in a quiet established neighborhood. Enjoy easy clean up with tiled floors throughout. The galley style kitchen includes all appliances. Ceiling fans in all rooms and washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. 13 X 27 screened in porch with additional 13 X 20 storage attached to the porch. This home also includes lawn maintenance. It is a corner lot, close to schools and in city limits. Schedule your appointment today to see this beauty and make it your home.
The application fee is $50 per occupant 18 and over. $195 Leasing fee will apply to the approved applicant due at lease signing. $20 monthly AC Filter Delivery Charge will apply in addition to rent due each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE have any available units?
1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE have?
Some of 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
