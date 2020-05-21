1802 MONTAGUE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 3 BR 2 BA home featuring a split floor plan with 2-car garage on a corner lot in a quiet established neighborhood. Enjoy easy clean up with tiled floors throughout. The galley style kitchen includes all appliances. Ceiling fans in all rooms and washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. 13 X 27 screened in porch with additional 13 X 20 storage attached to the porch. This home also includes lawn maintenance. It is a corner lot, close to schools and in city limits. Schedule your appointment today to see this beauty and make it your home.

The application fee is $50 per occupant 18 and over. $195 Leasing fee will apply to the approved applicant due at lease signing. $20 monthly AC Filter Delivery Charge will apply in addition to rent due each month.