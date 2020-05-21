All apartments in St. Cloud
1705 Illinois Ave
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

1705 Illinois Ave

1705 Illinois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Illinois Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious Newly Renovated 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud - (Pictures taken prior to renovations) Spacious three bedroom 2 bath duplex with nice tile throughout undergoing renovations to include new floors, interior paint, new lighting fixtures and window coverings and much more! Large bedrooms with a split floorpan. Extra large back yard and centrally located in St. Cloud. Lawn Care included. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.cfrmgmt.com. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5316517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

