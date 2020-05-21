1705 Illinois Ave

Amenities

Spacious Newly Renovated 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud - (Pictures taken prior to renovations) Spacious three bedroom 2 bath duplex with nice tile throughout undergoing renovations to include new floors, interior paint, new lighting fixtures and window coverings and much more! Large bedrooms with a split floorpan. Extra large back yard and centrally located in St. Cloud. Lawn Care included. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and age restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.cfrmgmt.com. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



