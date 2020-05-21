Amenities

1579 Reflection Cove Available 02/14/20 3/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community with great views of Lake Runnymeade in Saint Cloud.



This property features a spacious living/dining room with archways, a nicely-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, and carpet and ceramic tile throughout.



The living room is just off the kitchen along with a half bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet with a master bathroom containing his and hers vanities and a roman shower/tub combo.In addition, on the upper level is another hall bathroom and two more bedrooms.



This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with back alley access.



The community of Turtle Creek provides a nice playground that overlooks the lake and a large community pool and is convenient to local schools with easy access to 192/441 and Floridas Turnpike, and less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Medical City.



Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a great community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!



Lawn care included in the rent (by HOA).



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.



A small pet may be considered on a case per case basis.



