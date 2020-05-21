All apartments in St. Cloud
1579 Reflection Cove.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1579 Reflection Cove

1579 Reflection Cove · No Longer Available
St. Cloud
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

1579 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1579 Reflection Cove Available 02/14/20 3/2.5 Townhouse with 2-Car Garage in Turtle Creek of St. Cloud - This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community with great views of Lake Runnymeade in Saint Cloud.

This property features a spacious living/dining room with archways, a nicely-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, and carpet and ceramic tile throughout.

The living room is just off the kitchen along with a half bath downstairs for convenience. Upstairs, you will find a spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk-in closet with a master bathroom containing his and hers vanities and a roman shower/tub combo.In addition, on the upper level is another hall bathroom and two more bedrooms.

This property also features a rear courtyard area leading to a 2-car garage with back alley access.

The community of Turtle Creek provides a nice playground that overlooks the lake and a large community pool and is convenient to local schools with easy access to 192/441 and Floridas Turnpike, and less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to Medical City.

The Turtle Creek Community features a community pool and lakeside walkway, and is conveniently located with east access to local schools and shopping, Hwy 192/441, the Turnpike, and less than 15 minutes from the Narcoossee Road entrance to the new Lake Nona Medical City. Must see to appreciate.

Don't miss this opportunity to rent in a great community and have a 2-CAR GARAGE!

Lawn care included in the rent (by HOA).

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

A small pet may be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE2007287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

