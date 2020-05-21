All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, FL
1574 SOFTSHELL STREET
1574 SOFTSHELL STREET

1574 Softshell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1574 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 Story 2150 sqft home features 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, PLUS Loft Upstairs and a 1 Car Garage in rear of the property. All appliances come with the home including a Washer & Dryer. This upgraded townhouse comes with granite, tile downstairs, downstairs master bedroom, and very spacious floor plan! Never spend your weekends mowing the lawn in this Maintenance Free Life Style! This home is Energy Efficient, which will save you on your utility bills! 10 mins from Lake Nona. In just 5 minutes to lakefront park in Saint Cloud on beautiful Lake Toho, Close to Lake Nona / Medical City, Orlando International Airport, Shopping and Restaurants and much more. Quick access to major roads like 192, 417, 528, and 408. !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

