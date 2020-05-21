1574 SOFTSHELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2 Story 2150 sqft home features 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms, PLUS Loft Upstairs and a 1 Car Garage in rear of the property. All appliances come with the home including a Washer & Dryer. This upgraded townhouse comes with granite, tile downstairs, downstairs master bedroom, and very spacious floor plan! Never spend your weekends mowing the lawn in this Maintenance Free Life Style! This home is Energy Efficient, which will save you on your utility bills! 10 mins from Lake Nona. In just 5 minutes to lakefront park in Saint Cloud on beautiful Lake Toho, Close to Lake Nona / Medical City, Orlando International Airport, Shopping and Restaurants and much more. Quick access to major roads like 192, 417, 528, and 408. !