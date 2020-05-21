1496 SOFTSHELL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking hot tub guest parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking hot tub

Listing Agent: Naty Gonzalez NATYREALTORFL@YAHOO.COM 407-766-7331 - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful two story brick paved walkway colonial style home with covered porch. As you enter you will be greeted with a high volume ceiling in the foyer. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, loft and flex room home is what you have been looking for. Open floor plan with flex room downstairs. Oversized family/dining room combo, granite countertops. Alongside the kitchen awaits s butlers bar and 1/2 bath. Onto the 2nd floor you will be greeted by a nice size loft perfect for movie nights with a bedroom on the side and a full bath. The master suite features two walking closetS, Spa like bathroom with a tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. In addition there is another bedroom suite with a private bath and walking closet. The backyard is fenced in for privacy. Driveway is long enough for additional guest parking. Located only minutes away from Lake Nona.



(RLNE5814521)