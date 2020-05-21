All apartments in St. Cloud
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1496 SOFTSHELL STREET

1496 Softshell Street · (407) 809-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1496 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
guest parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Listing Agent: Naty Gonzalez NATYREALTORFL@YAHOO.COM 407-766-7331 - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful two story brick paved walkway colonial style home with covered porch. As you enter you will be greeted with a high volume ceiling in the foyer. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, loft and flex room home is what you have been looking for. Open floor plan with flex room downstairs. Oversized family/dining room combo, granite countertops. Alongside the kitchen awaits s butlers bar and 1/2 bath. Onto the 2nd floor you will be greeted by a nice size loft perfect for movie nights with a bedroom on the side and a full bath. The master suite features two walking closetS, Spa like bathroom with a tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. In addition there is another bedroom suite with a private bath and walking closet. The backyard is fenced in for privacy. Driveway is long enough for additional guest parking. Located only minutes away from Lake Nona.

(RLNE5814521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET have any available units?
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET have?
Some of 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET does offer parking.
Does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET have a pool?
No, 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1496 SOFTSHELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
