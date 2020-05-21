1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE

Amenities

3/2 POOL & FENCED YARD MOVE-IN READY! This picture-perfect home has plenty of space. Very Desirable Location! Excellent opportunity for anybody! Enjoy the recently renovated Kitchen and recently renovated Bathrooms. Huge screened porch/pool is perfect for entertaining! Large fenced in yard is ideal. BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LIVING AREAS! Garage has been converted as additional living space. Storage shed is available on the side of house. Best deal on the market. Call today to schedule a showing! Advertised rent price is the discounted price offered as long as rent is paid on or before the 4th each month. Otherwise, rent is $1,600/month. Pool care & Electric are included.