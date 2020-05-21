All apartments in St. Cloud
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE

1152 Creek Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1152 Creek Woods Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3/2 POOL & FENCED YARD MOVE-IN READY! This picture-perfect home has plenty of space. Very Desirable Location! Excellent opportunity for anybody! Enjoy the recently renovated Kitchen and recently renovated Bathrooms. Huge screened porch/pool is perfect for entertaining! Large fenced in yard is ideal. BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LIVING AREAS! Garage has been converted as additional living space. Storage shed is available on the side of house. Best deal on the market. Call today to schedule a showing! Advertised rent price is the discounted price offered as long as rent is paid on or before the 4th each month. Otherwise, rent is $1,600/month. Pool care & Electric are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE have any available units?
1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE have?
Some of 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 CREEK WOODS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
