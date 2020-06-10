7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease,
2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal. Open Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Guest Bath New Remodel. Inside Laundry, Walk in Closet, Eat In Kitchen, Covered Parking. Resort Style Amenities Include; Lush Tropical Island Setting, Pools, Tennis, Fitness, Island Walk, Library, Fishing. Active Clubhouse and More! Sorry NO pets a Non Smoking Home.