All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, FL
/
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:21 PM

7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · (727) 408-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7902 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
HARBOURSIDE - Waterfront Gated Island Community, EZ access to Beaches, Shopping, Restaurants, Downtown.Unfurnished/Yearly Lease,
2 BR, 2 BA, Desirable West Water Views On Boca Ciega Bay Intracoastal. Open Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Guest Bath New Remodel. Inside Laundry, Walk in Closet, Eat In Kitchen, Covered Parking. Resort Style Amenities Include; Lush Tropical Island Setting, Pools, Tennis, Fitness, Island Walk, Library, Fishing. Active Clubhouse and More! Sorry NO pets a Non Smoking Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
Yes, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does offer parking.
Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7902 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S
South Pasadena, FL 33707

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity