7645 Sun Island Dr S

Amenities
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom. Large covered balcony accessed from the living room and master bedroom. Newer kitchen and baths. Completely updated, very spacious, new flat screen TV. Assigned covered parking. New to the rental market. Community has 6 pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard, social clubhouse, his & her fitness, marina, and a 1.5 mile waling track along the waterfront. Minutes to the beaches, shopping, and dining.