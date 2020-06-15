All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

7645 Sun Island Dr S

7645 Sun Island Drive South · (727) 258-1880
Location

7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom. Large covered balcony accessed from the living room and master bedroom. Newer kitchen and baths. Completely updated, very spacious, new flat screen TV. Assigned covered parking. New to the rental market. Community has 6 pools, tennis courts, shuffleboard, social clubhouse, his & her fitness, marina, and a 1.5 mile waling track along the waterfront. Minutes to the beaches, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have any available units?
7645 Sun Island Dr S has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have?
Some of 7645 Sun Island Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7645 Sun Island Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
7645 Sun Island Dr S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7645 Sun Island Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 7645 Sun Island Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 7645 Sun Island Dr S does offer parking.
Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7645 Sun Island Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have a pool?
Yes, 7645 Sun Island Dr S has a pool.
Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have accessible units?
No, 7645 Sun Island Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7645 Sun Island Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7645 Sun Island Dr S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7645 Sun Island Dr S has units with air conditioning.
