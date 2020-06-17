All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S

7425 Bay Island Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

7425 Bay Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Bay Island waterfront gated community 2 bed 2 bath corner unit available for the 2021 winter season. New to the rental market. Very spacious corner unit with a split floor plan. Watch TV from your private screened-in balcony overlooking the Boca Ciega channel. Tastefully furnished and well equipped. The community has it all. His and her fitness center, large clubhouse that has billiards, ping pong, card rooms, library. There tennis courts and Pickle Ball. The community is more like a resort with many planned activities. There are 6 swimming pools and a 1.25 mile walking trail that goes around the perimeter of the complex. The famous St Pete Beach is minutes away along with shopping and fine dining. Short term only. Rates do vary for time of year and length of stay. Sorry no pets or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have any available units?
7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, FL.
What amenities does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have?
Some of 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

