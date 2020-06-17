7425 BAY ISLAND DRIVE S

Amenities

Bay Island waterfront gated community 2 bed 2 bath corner unit available for the 2021 winter season. New to the rental market. Very spacious corner unit with a split floor plan. Watch TV from your private screened-in balcony overlooking the Boca Ciega channel. Tastefully furnished and well equipped. The community has it all. His and her fitness center, large clubhouse that has billiards, ping pong, card rooms, library. There tennis courts and Pickle Ball. The community is more like a resort with many planned activities. There are 6 swimming pools and a 1.25 mile walking trail that goes around the perimeter of the complex. The famous St Pete Beach is minutes away along with shopping and fine dining. Short term only. Rates do vary for time of year and length of stay. Sorry no pets or smoking.