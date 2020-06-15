1316 PASADENA AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view. One bedroom floor plan featuring the master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bath plus a half bath for guests. Breakfast nook in the kitchen plus washer and dryer in unit. Covered parking space just outside your door. On site amenities include clubhouse with fitness room, heated pool and spa. Basic cable, water/sewer and trash removal is included. Great location with grocery and other conveniences nearby, mere minutes to St. Pete Beach and the Shops at Corey Ave. Sorry, no pets, no smoking.