1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1316 PASADENA AVENUE S

1316 Pasadena Avenue South · (727) 421-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL 33707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view. One bedroom floor plan featuring the master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bath plus a half bath for guests. Breakfast nook in the kitchen plus washer and dryer in unit. Covered parking space just outside your door. On site amenities include clubhouse with fitness room, heated pool and spa. Basic cable, water/sewer and trash removal is included. Great location with grocery and other conveniences nearby, mere minutes to St. Pete Beach and the Shops at Corey Ave. Sorry, no pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have any available units?
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have?
Some of 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 PASADENA AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
