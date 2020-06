Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Rare opportunity to Rent in the EXCLUSIVE Davis Gardens. this is a peaceful and secure gated commmunity with only 34 single- family homes, lush tropical splendor. Soaring ceilings in this 2-story with a wonderful floor plan with 1 full bedroom/bath on the ground level and 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Big Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet and terrace. Family room and kitchen overlooks a fantastic enormous garden. Lots of natural light in every room. Bath and kitchen renovated.