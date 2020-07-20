929 Brutus Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed garage guest parking pet friendly dogs allowed

NEW 3 Bedroom Townhome in Grande Oaks at Heathrow! - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE townhome in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the OPEN floor plan with luxury plank tile flooring and 8 ft tall doors. Kitchen features LUXURY granite counter tops, an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and ample amount of cabinetry, great for entertaining family and friends. Master suite features a walk-in closet, SPACIOUS walk-in shower, and a dual sink vanity with granite counter tops. The bedroom on the first floor can also be used as a den and features a walk-in closet with an adjacent bathroom. Living area features a built-in office with quartz counter top, upgraded closet shelving and a flat panel TV mount. Ceiling fans throughout with energy-efficient LED lighting. Outlets have built-in USB chargers. Extra overhead storage in garage. Enjoy your weekends and evenings taking in the BEAUTIFUL atmosphere of Grande Oaks at Heathrow on your fenced patio. Pavered sidewalks and driveway. Guest parking available. Amenities at Grande Oaks include a community pool, exercise facilities and clubhouse.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, the bike trail, and more. Cats friendly. No dogs please. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary Schools, Sanford Middle School and Sanford High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE July 15th,2019.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4941277)