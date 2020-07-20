All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

929 Brutus Terrace

929 Brutus Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

929 Brutus Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
dogs allowed
NEW 3 Bedroom Townhome in Grande Oaks at Heathrow! - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE townhome in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the OPEN floor plan with luxury plank tile flooring and 8 ft tall doors. Kitchen features LUXURY granite counter tops, an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and ample amount of cabinetry, great for entertaining family and friends. Master suite features a walk-in closet, SPACIOUS walk-in shower, and a dual sink vanity with granite counter tops. The bedroom on the first floor can also be used as a den and features a walk-in closet with an adjacent bathroom. Living area features a built-in office with quartz counter top, upgraded closet shelving and a flat panel TV mount. Ceiling fans throughout with energy-efficient LED lighting. Outlets have built-in USB chargers. Extra overhead storage in garage. Enjoy your weekends and evenings taking in the BEAUTIFUL atmosphere of Grande Oaks at Heathrow on your fenced patio. Pavered sidewalks and driveway. Guest parking available. Amenities at Grande Oaks include a community pool, exercise facilities and clubhouse.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, the bike trail, and more. Cats friendly. No dogs please. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary Schools, Sanford Middle School and Sanford High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE July 15th,2019.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4941277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Brutus Terrace have any available units?
929 Brutus Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 929 Brutus Terrace have?
Some of 929 Brutus Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Brutus Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
929 Brutus Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Brutus Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Brutus Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 929 Brutus Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 929 Brutus Terrace offers parking.
Does 929 Brutus Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Brutus Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Brutus Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 929 Brutus Terrace has a pool.
Does 929 Brutus Terrace have accessible units?
No, 929 Brutus Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Brutus Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Brutus Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Brutus Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 929 Brutus Terrace has units with air conditioning.
