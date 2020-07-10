All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

828 Shell Lane

828 Shell Lane · (321) 236-6009
Location

828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL 32750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Shell Lane have any available units?
828 Shell Lane has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 828 Shell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
828 Shell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Shell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 828 Shell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 828 Shell Lane offer parking?
No, 828 Shell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 828 Shell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Shell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Shell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 828 Shell Lane has a pool.
Does 828 Shell Lane have accessible units?
No, 828 Shell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Shell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Shell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Shell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Shell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
