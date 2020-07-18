All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

484 Saint Remi Way

484 Saint Remi Way · (407) 258-1332
Location

484 Saint Remi Way, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 484 Saint Remi Way · Avail. now

$2,680

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2710 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in the gated community of Versailles in Sanford. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. OPEN master suite. Lots of natural light throughout. Formal dining area. GORGEOUS kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing in your private backyard, with an ADORABLE covered patio. Gated community. HVAC boasts a Germicidal UV Light System that kills bacteria and allergens and helps maintain high quality airflow through the home

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawn Care Included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE June 1!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5909933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Saint Remi Way have any available units?
484 Saint Remi Way has a unit available for $2,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 484 Saint Remi Way have?
Some of 484 Saint Remi Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Saint Remi Way currently offering any rent specials?
484 Saint Remi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Saint Remi Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 484 Saint Remi Way is pet friendly.
Does 484 Saint Remi Way offer parking?
No, 484 Saint Remi Way does not offer parking.
Does 484 Saint Remi Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Saint Remi Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Saint Remi Way have a pool?
No, 484 Saint Remi Way does not have a pool.
Does 484 Saint Remi Way have accessible units?
No, 484 Saint Remi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Saint Remi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Saint Remi Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Saint Remi Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 484 Saint Remi Way has units with air conditioning.
