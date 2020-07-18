484 Saint Remi Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home for rent in the gated community of Versailles in Sanford. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. OPEN master suite. Lots of natural light throughout. Formal dining area. GORGEOUS kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing in your private backyard, with an ADORABLE covered patio. Gated community. HVAC boasts a Germicidal UV Light System that kills bacteria and allergens and helps maintain high quality airflow through the home



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawn Care Included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE June 1!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5909933)