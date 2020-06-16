All apartments in Seminole County
Location

3548 Moss Pointe Place, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Lake Mary - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $2095.00 - 4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Laminate & Carpet Flooring, Inside Utility room with Dryer Hook Ups, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Open Patio, Fenced Yard, Community Pool, Year Built 1995/ 2142 Sq Ft.

Directions:Take Lake Emma Rd and Greenwood Blvd turn right onto W Lake Mary Blvd turn right onto Lake Emma Rd the left lane to turn left onto Greenwood Blvd Turn right onto Garden Glen Loop Turn left onto Moss Pointe Pl Destination will be on the left

(RLNE5601407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have any available units?
3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have?
Some of 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
