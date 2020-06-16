3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Lake Mary - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $2095.00 - 4/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Laminate & Carpet Flooring, Inside Utility room with Dryer Hook Ups, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Open Patio, Fenced Yard, Community Pool, Year Built 1995/ 2142 Sq Ft.



Directions:Take Lake Emma Rd and Greenwood Blvd turn right onto W Lake Mary Blvd turn right onto Lake Emma Rd the left lane to turn left onto Greenwood Blvd Turn right onto Garden Glen Loop Turn left onto Moss Pointe Pl Destination will be on the left



(RLNE5601407)