Seminole County, FL
3431 Harrow Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

3431 Harrow Lane

3431 Harrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3431 Harrow Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Harrow Lane have any available units?
3431 Harrow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
Is 3431 Harrow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Harrow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Harrow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Harrow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Harrow Lane offer parking?
No, 3431 Harrow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Harrow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Harrow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Harrow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3431 Harrow Lane has a pool.
Does 3431 Harrow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3431 Harrow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Harrow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Harrow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Harrow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Harrow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
